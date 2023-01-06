All Bitcoin Miner Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is overflowing with unique and bonkers gameplay experiences, and Bitcoin Miner is definitely one of the more unusual ones out there! Tasked with building your own bitcoin empire from scratch, players will have to manage and design their very own bitcoin business. If you’re here, chances are you’re pondering the question: What are all the Bitcoin Miner codes in Roblox right now? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it!

All Working Bitcoin Miner Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes in Bitcoin Miner that you can use to redeem free stuff:

Rockboost – Super boost

– Super boost truckboost – Super Mining boost

– Super Mining boost AgainBoost – Super Mining boost

– Super Mining boost GrassWall – 3 Hedge blocks

– 3 Hedge blocks QuadBoost – Super Mining boost

– Super Mining boost ExtraBooster – Super Mining boost

– Super Mining boost NotATrashCan – Super Mining boost

– Super Mining boost HereAgain – Super boost

– Super boost GreenWall – 5 Hedges

– 5 Hedges AnotherBlock – Concrete block

– Concrete block UpBoost – Super boost

– Super boost NewUI – Super GPU Cabinet

– Super GPU Cabinet BoostOnSign – Super Mining boost

– Super Mining boost SandFloor – Turns the floor to sand

– Turns the floor to sand extra – Starter Electricity Box

– Starter Electricity Box FreeLvl – One free level

– One free level PlantWalls – Free Hedges

– Free Hedges NotAPlate – Super Mining boost

– Super Mining boost AnotherCodeOnARock – 3 Hedge blocks

– 3 Hedge blocks EvenMoreCodes – Super Mining boost

All Expired Codes in Bitcoin Miner

These are all the expired codes in Bitcoin Miner that sadly no longer work:

ChargedUpdate – Super Mining boost

– Super Mining boost ExchangeSkulls – Exchange Skull Coins for Halloween Coins

– Exchange Skull Coins for Halloween Coins RGBUpdate – Lets you control the color of RGB objects

– Lets you control the color of RGB objects thxfor100m – Free rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Bitcoin Miner

Redeeming codes in Bitcoin Miner is a little unusual compared to other Roblox games. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Bitcoin Miner on Roblox.

Head over to the small yellow building with the word ‘CODES’ on it (as pictured in the image below).

Interact with the black window and it will bring up a text box.

Enter a code exactly as it appears on the list above in the text box and hit ‘Redeem’. Enjoy your new freebies!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to answer your query about what all the Bitcoin Miner codes are in Roblox at the moment.

