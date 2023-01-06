All Bitcoin Miner Codes in Roblox (January 2023)
Grab the latest Bitcoin Miner codes right here, folks!
Roblox is overflowing with unique and bonkers gameplay experiences, and Bitcoin Miner is definitely one of the more unusual ones out there! Tasked with building your own bitcoin empire from scratch, players will have to manage and design their very own bitcoin business. If you’re here, chances are you’re pondering the question: What are all the Bitcoin Miner codes in Roblox right now? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it!
All Working Bitcoin Miner Codes in Roblox
Here’s a list of all the active codes in Bitcoin Miner that you can use to redeem free stuff:
- Rockboost – Super boost
- truckboost – Super Mining boost
- AgainBoost – Super Mining boost
- GrassWall – 3 Hedge blocks
- QuadBoost – Super Mining boost
- ExtraBooster – Super Mining boost
- NotATrashCan – Super Mining boost
- HereAgain – Super boost
- GreenWall – 5 Hedges
- AnotherBlock – Concrete block
- UpBoost – Super boost
- NewUI – Super GPU Cabinet
- BoostOnSign – Super Mining boost
- SandFloor – Turns the floor to sand
- extra – Starter Electricity Box
- FreeLvl – One free level
- PlantWalls – Free Hedges
- NotAPlate – Super Mining boost
- AnotherCodeOnARock – 3 Hedge blocks
- EvenMoreCodes – Super Mining boost
All Expired Codes in Bitcoin Miner
These are all the expired codes in Bitcoin Miner that sadly no longer work:
- ChargedUpdate – Super Mining boost
- ExchangeSkulls – Exchange Skull Coins for Halloween Coins
- RGBUpdate – Lets you control the color of RGB objects
- thxfor100m – Free rewards
How to Redeem Codes in Bitcoin Miner
Redeeming codes in Bitcoin Miner is a little unusual compared to other Roblox games. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Bitcoin Miner on Roblox.
- Head over to the small yellow building with the word ‘CODES’ on it (as pictured in the image below).
- Interact with the black window and it will bring up a text box.
- Enter a code exactly as it appears on the list above in the text box and hit ‘Redeem’. Enjoy your new freebies!
So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to answer your query about what all the Bitcoin Miner codes are in Roblox at the moment.
