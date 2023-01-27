A Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Sequel Is Not Out of the Question, Nomura Says

Image Source: Square Enix

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin might be one of the oddest Final Fantasy spin-off games we’ve seen in recent years. It’s essentially a retelling of the very first mainline game, and even if you haven’t played it yourself, you’ve surely at least heard about all the edgy chaos memes that have spawned from it.

The game received lukewarm critical reception at launch, but since then, it’s definitely developed a bit of a cult following. As translated by the folks over at Noisy Pixel, producer Tetsuya Nomura stated in the recent Stranger of Paradise live broadcast that he was open to the idea of working on a sequel.

“When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin first came out, there was a lot of negative bashing, especially online. However, I’m pleased to say that everyone watching this livestream has grown very fond of Jack and his friends. So much so that some would love to see a sequel of [the title]. And if you do want that to happen, then it would certainly help if one person watching this spread the news to 10 other people. If word of mouth about the game spreads through the DLC’s completion, proving that this is a title that has really resonated with everyone, there may be a time when we can meet again. I personally would love to work with Kumabe-san from Koei Tecmo again.” Source: Noisy Pixel

Since the game’s release, we’ve seen a few DLC drops, fleshing out the world further and adding plenty of new playable content. It seems as though the possibility of a sequel is heavily dependent on fan reception, however, and only time will tell if it ever gets greenlit.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC and consoles.

