Where Does Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Take Place? Answered

Image Source: Netflix via Twinfinite

The Knives Out series first began in the Thrombey household, where Benoit Blanc and Marta Cabrera worked together to solve the case of the mysterious suicide of Harlan Thrombey. So, now that the sequel has officially made its debut on Netflix, the latest cast of characters must unlock the truth in an entirely new area. Here’s everything you need to know about where Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery takes place.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Location and Setting

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery primarily takes place on a private island in Greece, along with several scenes in New York. The real-life location of the film is a villa called “Amanzoe”, near Porto Heli, Greece. Many interior scenes were also shot in Belgrade, Serbia, including critical moments within the Glass Onion structure.

Although the film takes place on an island, Rick Heinrichs, the production designer of Glass Onion, clears this aspect up in an interview with Conde Nasr Traveler, where he states, “It wasn’t an island, it was in the middle of the Peloponnesian peninsula, which would require us to depend on visual effects to make it look like one.” In addition, he discusses the modernized aspect of the set by bringing technology into Greek architecture since the owner of the Glass Onion, Miles Bron, loves to show off his wealth with contemporary and classic objects.

The inspiration for the Glass Onion establishment is meant to reflect a bar with the same name, which the characters used to hang out at when they were starting their careers. Furthermore, Heinrichs mentions how the area’s layout almost mimics the Colosseum of Rome, increasing the murder aspect even more for this whodunnit movie.

That does it for our guide on where Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery takes place. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including an exclusive clip of the film and our guide that explains the killer’s identity.

