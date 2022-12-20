Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The second week of Winterfest in Fortnite has brought many new quests full of XP to help players progress the battle pass. As expected, the holiday spirit remains with plenty of decoration-based quests. Here’s where to decorate Traffic Lights for Winterfest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Decorating Winterfest Traffic Lights in Fortnite

This Winterfest quest offers six places where players can get this done. However, some of those happen to sit right in the thick of popular drop locations. To that end, this guide will focus on the more out-of-the-way locations to hopefully keep you safe while getting it done. Though, we will have to dip into a named location for one of them.

Here is the map of all the Traffic Light locations.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Gas Station North of Frenzy Fields

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This Traffic Light is sitting right here by the road leading north from the gas station. All of these traffic lights look dark, and then when you get close, they will turn into the white ghostly shimmer standard for interaction objectives.

Beep ‘N Bounce Landmark

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The second Traffic Light is at the Beep ‘N Bounce gas station landmark far in the north, inside that strangely located forest biome. This is the best location for any of the Traffic Lights, as there’s an extremely low chance anyone will follow you that far.

Slappy Shores

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

If you take the Slappy Shores bridge to the north section, you’ll find this traffic light on the left street corner. You’ll want to grab this one and go because there will likely be several people dropping into this location.

That is everything you need to know about where to decorate Traffic Lights for Winterfest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you are looking for further Winterfest quest guides, we have all the info for the best locations for popping out of a snowball.

