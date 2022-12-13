All Winterfest 2022 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is well underway and there are new weekly challenges in Battle Royale to help level up the battle pass as quickly as possible. The annual Winterfest event has also returned and has taken over the weekly challenges for the next two weeks. Here are all the Winterfest quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

It’s worth noting, Epic Games has tweaked its weekly challenges differently with Chapter 4 than previous seasons. Weekly quests are now limited-time and will disappear when the next set of weekly quests are added, instead of all quests being available for the entire season.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Quests

While the launch day weekly challenges offered two sets of quests, the second week of the season is entirely dedicated to Winterfest quests. Here are the Winterfest quests that will be available from Dec. 13 until Dec. 20:

Deal damage with an SMG (50)

Hide in a giant snowball at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs (3)

Check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza (3)

Eliminate opponents using the Snowball Launcher (5)

Land Trick Points using a Dirt Bike (Five Stages – First Stage: 150,000)

Deal DMR damage to opponents (Five Stages – First Stage: 100)

Discovery Quest – Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (50,000)

There will be a second set of Winterfest quests coming on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The new set will be available for one week only until Dec. 27.

Each completed quest offers 16,000 XP. Completing three quests from the list will earn an extra 30,000 XP and can be done three times. Completing 14 Winterfest quests will give one level for the battle pass.

That is all the Winterfest quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage such as all Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass rewards, how to get the Beast Brella Umbrella glider, and all Winterfest 2022 present rewards.

