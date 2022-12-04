All Week 0 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has officially kicked off with a new island, battle pass, and more. Players can immediately start racking up XP to earn rewards with challenges already available at launch. Here are all the Week 0 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Epic Games has been very generous with the Week 0 challenges with the start of Chapter 4 Season 1. There are 11 challenges that range from the most basic, such as dealing damage or gaining shields, to giving a reason for exploring the new island. It also rewards with a free Harvesting Tool and Emoticon.

All Launch Day Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Here are the Week 0 challenges:

Land on the new island

Visit The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs

Search Oathbound Chests

Collect a Shockwave Hammer and an Ex-Caliber Rifle in a single match

Activate augments

Land at Hot Spots

Eliminate opponents

Hurdle over objects

Reach 10 players remaining in a match

Deal damage to opponents with assault rifles or marksman rifles

Gain shields

As we noted above, the challenges really aren’t that difficult, as they largely focus around using basic gameplay mechanics like searching chests and hurdling over objects — which just requires you to sprint into them — alongside picking up some of the new weapons added to the island this season. The exact amount of XP earned for completing these challenges remains to be seen at the time of writing.

That is all the Week 0 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides including all Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass rewards, all Reality Augments, update size, and more links below.

