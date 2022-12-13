All Winterfest 2022 Present Rewards in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

The annual holiday event Winterfest has returned again to Fortnite for 2022, and brings another sack full of gifts for all players to claim. All of the rewards listed below will be free for all players, similar to previous events, though one of the cosmetics will require a specific platform to claim. Here are all the Winterfest 2022 present rewards in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Present Rewards

Image via HYPEX

Winterfest 2022 will be giving out three sprays, three music packs, two outfits, two gliders, two wraps, one emote, one back bling, one emoticon, one contrail, and one harvesting tool. That means all Fortnite players can get 17 cosmetic items for free during the event.

Here is the full list of Winterfest 2022 presents:

Sled Ready Guff outfit

Arctic Adeline outfit

Rip & Tear (2016) music

Fa-la-la-llama back bling

Wintry Whirligig glider

Ribbon Trail contrail

Fractured Melody music

When the Wind Blows music

Sledgecracker harvesting tool

Gringle Gift wrap

Slushy Sneak wrap

Lil’ Prancer emote

Boom Bauble emoticon

Har-Har-Har! glider

Slush-Faced spray

Season’s Guffings spray

Naughty or Nice? spray

There will also be a Guff Gringle outfit that is exclusive to PC players as a free offer through the Epic Games Store. Console and mobile players will have to find a computer, download the Epic Games Launcher, download Fortnite, and claim the skin for free through the in-game store. The Guff Gringle outfit will be available to claim from Dec. 13 until Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

That is all the Winterfest 2022 present rewards in Fortnite. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for our other guides covering all the new items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 including how to get the MrBeast skin and all battle pass items and rewards.

