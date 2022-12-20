Where to Run Over Holiday Decorations in Vehicles in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

The second week of Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is well underway, and just like the previous week, players have got a new set of quests to complete. One of the challenges this week requires you to run over holiday decorations in vehicles three times. As is tradition, players will be rewarded with plenty of XP upon completion of these quests. With that said, we’ve got you covered with the essential guide to running over holiday decorations in Fortnite vehicles.

How to Run Over Holiday Decorations in Vehicles in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

Christmas celebrations have gone live across the whole Fortnite island, and you will encounter various holiday decoration items such as bushes, lights, Christmas trees, candy canes, and a lot more. However, the Fault Splits and Slappy Shores are the best places to run over holiday decorations while driving a vehicle.

Not only do these POIs have a fair amount of decorative items, but they are also filled to the brim with a bunch of vehicles. So, after landing at any location, look for a vehicle like a truck, car, or dirt bike, which commonly spawns on roads. After finding one, hop into it right away and find holiday-themed decorations like lights, Christmas trees, candy canes, holiday statues, and a lot more.

Then, all you need to do is run over these holiday decorations at least three times using a vehicle to complete this quest. In case you get a car for this quest, we highly recommend using a cowcatcher to destroy structures and decorations easily. Similar to other loot items, cowcatchers randomly spawn on the Fortnite island. However, they have a high chance of spawning inside garages right next to parked vehicles.

That is all you need to know about running over holiday decorations in Fortnite vehicles. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including how to get MrBeast skin in Fortnite and all MHA quests.

Related Posts