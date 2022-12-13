All Week 1 & Week 2 My Hero Academia Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image via Epic Games

Popular manga and anime My Hero Academia has invaded Fortnite with a series of challenges that reward with themed items and cosmetics. Like previous events, the rewards can be earned by completing a certain number of quests and there will be more than enough quests to get everything. Here are all the Week 1 and Week 2 My Hero Academia Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

All Fortnite x My Hero Academia Challenges

There are actually two sets of challenges, split out over two weeks that the crossover event will run for, starting on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. We’ve broken these down by their respective weeks below.

Week 1

Acquire Deku’s Smash (1)

Damage opponents with explosives (500)

Time airborne using Shockwave Hammer (20)

Rescue training dummies in the water (6)

Eliminate opponents (4)

Claim named locations (3)

Creative – Assist in eliminating opponents at the Hero Training Gym (5)

Creative – Earn points by securing Rescue Points at the Hero Training Gym (25)

Week 2

Eliminate an opponent while standing in snow or on ice (1)

Destroy structures with fire (10)

Emote within 25m of an opponent (1)

Sprint 1000m while under the effect of Slap (1000)

Visit different named locations (3)

Restore health or gain shields (300)

Deal damage to opponents with Deku’s Smash (100)

All of the Battle Royale quests grant 20,000 XP each, while the two Creative quests each gives a free My Hero Academia-themed spray. Completing four challenges from the list will reward with the Punch emoji, while the reward for completing eight quests is the Transform back bling.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear just how long the challenges will be live for in-game. As soon as we have any confirmation from Epic Games, we’ll let you know.

That is are all the Week 1 and Week 2 My Hero Academia Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Check out our other Fortnite guides for the new season including all Winterfest 2022 present rewards, how to get the MrBeast skin, and all Reality Augments.

