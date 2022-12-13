How to Get Beast Brella Umbrella in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

Mr. Beast is finally joining the Fortnite Battle Royale character’s roster following the much-awaited crossover between Epic Games and the popular YouTuber. However, the partnership isn’t limited to a mere character skin. Instead, players can also compete in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge to win a whopping one million dollars (USD) cash prize and a special Umbrella for their Locker. With that said, we’ll guide you on how to get the Beast Brella Umbrella glider skin for free in Fortnite.

How to Get Beast Brella in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

The only way to obtain Beast Brella Umbrella for free is by competing in Fortnite MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge. The challenge goes live on December 17 at 12 PM ET and will continue for three hours. During this time frame, players can hop into the MrBeast-inspired experience from the Discover tab or using the Island code – 7990-6907-8565.

The primary objective of the MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge is to avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges to earn scores before the time runs out in the match. The player with the highest score will earn one million dollars (USD). At the same time, the top 100,000 players with the highest score will get the golden Beast Brella Umbrella.

The best part is that MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge island is live now in the game, which means you have plenty of time to practice before the challenge starts on December 17. Finally, it’s worth noting that players must have 2FA enabled and verified on their Epic account for their score to be counted in the challenge, as well as be at Account Level 15 or above.

That’s everything you need to know to get the Beast Brella Umbrella glider skin in Fortnite Winterfest 2022. For more on Fortnite, check out our coverage of all leaked skins and cosmetics in the 23.10 update, and all Winterfest present rewards, too.

Related Posts