All Leaked Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite 23.10
The cosmetic collection continues to evolve.
Fortnite 23.10 update is quickly approaching, and it is set to bring the much-awaited Winterfest 2022 event, MrBeast collaboration, My Hero Academia crossover, and much more. As is tradition, the new update will also add a bunch of new funky skins and cosmetic items to the Fortnite battle royale, and a bunch of them have already been leaked, thanks to the Fortnite data miners. So without any further ado, here’s a quick overview of all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 23.10.
Fortnite 23.10 – Leaked Skins and Cosmetics
A fair amount of cosmetic leaks have surfaced on the web, including Deku, MrBeast, Guff, and Jelle outfits.
A reliable Fortnite leaker, who goes by HypeX on Twitter, has managed to unveil Deku’s skin. The new Fortnite playable character is a superhero and the main protagonist of the manga series My Hero Academia. According to another leaker, Deku is codenamed “EmeraldGlassGreen.”
Next, we have a ton of brand new Shop Assets in the Fortnite 23.10 update, which includes funky styles for MrBeast characters as well.
To celebrate this Winter season, Epic Games has introduced two new Christmas-themed outfits – Guff and Jellie skins.
The Guff skin will apparently be free for those playing Fortnite via the Epic Games Store on PC between Dec. 13 and Jan. 3, 2023. It’s not been revealed how players will earn the Jellie skin at the time of writing.
Fortnite 23.10 update also unveils the collection of Chapter 4 Season 1 Super level variants. In case you don’t know, Super Level Styles, also known as Enlightened Styles, are the enhanced variants of the outfits that can only be unlocked after completing the first 100 tiers of the battle pass.
Finally, the popular Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, has compiled a massive list of all the new cosmetics in Fortnite v23.10. You can check out all of them in the tweet above.
- Flurry Flutters
- Soul Shroud
- Shine Shellie
- Fa-La-La-Llama
- Prize Package
- Wings of Woe
- Skull of Keleritas
- Snowdanger
- Sled Ready Guff
- Guff Gringle
- Lumi Jellie
- MrBeast
- Arctic Adeline
- Graveheart
- HanaSilver Sleet
- Momentum
- Sparkli Scampi
- Beast Claw
- MrBeast Smasher
That is all you need to know about leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 32.10.
