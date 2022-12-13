All Leaked Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite 23.10

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite 23.10 update is quickly approaching, and it is set to bring the much-awaited Winterfest 2022 event, MrBeast collaboration, My Hero Academia crossover, and much more. As is tradition, the new update will also add a bunch of new funky skins and cosmetic items to the Fortnite battle royale, and a bunch of them have already been leaked, thanks to the Fortnite data miners. So without any further ado, here’s a quick overview of all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 23.10.

Fortnite 23.10 – Leaked Skins and Cosmetics

A fair amount of cosmetic leaks have surfaced on the web, including Deku, MrBeast, Guff, and Jelle outfits.

A reliable Fortnite leaker, who goes by HypeX on Twitter, has managed to unveil Deku’s skin. The new Fortnite playable character is a superhero and the main protagonist of the manga series My Hero Academia. According to another leaker, Deku is codenamed “EmeraldGlassGreen.”

New Shop Assets in v23.10: pic.twitter.com/PRG5QAxqRs — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 13, 2022

Next, we have a ton of brand new Shop Assets in the Fortnite 23.10 update, which includes funky styles for MrBeast characters as well.

To celebrate this Winter season, Epic Games has introduced two new Christmas-themed outfits – Guff and Jellie skins.

NEW Epic Games Store (PC Exclusive) FREE Bundle:



Guff Gringle



Release Date – December 13, 2022 3:00 AM

End Date – January 3, 2023 9:00 AM pic.twitter.com/q21uojRGw0 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 13, 2022

The Guff skin will apparently be free for those playing Fortnite via the Epic Games Store on PC between Dec. 13 and Jan. 3, 2023. It’s not been revealed how players will earn the Jellie skin at the time of writing.

Chapter 4 – Season 1 Super Level Variants pic.twitter.com/m1LEIr51HH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 13, 2022

Fortnite 23.10 update also unveils the collection of Chapter 4 Season 1 Super level variants. In case you don’t know, Super Level Styles, also known as Enlightened Styles, are the enhanced variants of the outfits that can only be unlocked after completing the first 100 tiers of the battle pass.

All New Cosmetics in v23.10 pic.twitter.com/niNeR54Uc3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 13, 2022

Finally, the popular Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, has compiled a massive list of all the new cosmetics in Fortnite v23.10. You can check out all of them in the tweet above.

Flurry Flutters

Soul Shroud

Shine Shellie

Fa-La-La-Llama

Prize Package

Wings of Woe

Skull of Keleritas

Snowdanger

Sled Ready Guff

Guff Gringle

Lumi Jellie

MrBeast

Arctic Adeline

Graveheart

HanaSilver Sleet

Momentum

Sparkli Scampi

Beast Claw

MrBeast Smasher

That is all you need to know about leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 32.10. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides, including how to get MrBeast skin in Fortnite what the new map looks like, and all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons within Chapter 4 Season 1.

Related Posts