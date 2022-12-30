What Mold Breaker Does in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are multiple layers to battle strategy that go beyond exploiting type advantage. Any Pokemon trainer looking to improve their team’s effectiveness should look at obtaining powerful Abilities—passive effects that provide a wide variety of benefits. A fine example of a great Ability is Mold Breaker, but its use isn’t quite clear. Let’s clear the confusion by explaining what Mold Breaker does in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Hit Levitate With Ground-Type Attacks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Whenever you get into a battle with a Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that has Mold Breaker, you’ll see “[Pokemon Name] breaks the mold,” indicating that their attacks are unimpeded by the target’s Ability.

Here’s a scenario: Pokemon A has Mold Breaker, and Pokemon B has Levitate, which prevents a Pokemon from being hit by Ground-type attacks. Should Pokemon A attack with a Ground-type attack, Mold Breaker will cancel out Levitate, and the attack will actually hit.

It’s an awesome Ability to have on at least one of your Pokemon, especially if it’s a sweeper, to effectively deal with teams that rely on defensive Abilities.

Pokemon With Mold Breaker in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It’d be nice if every Pokemon had Mold Breaker, but sadly, only a handful have it as an Ability or Hidden Ability. Thankfully, there are a fair number of Pokemon, like Axew, with Mold Breaker, such as:

Axew (and subsequent evolutions)

Tinkatink (and subsequent evolutions)

Veluza

Basculin (as a Hidden Ability)

Hawlucha (as a Hidden Ability)

And with that, we close the book on what Mold Breaker does in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since you’re towards an effective team, you should definitely be on the lookout for Ability Capsules and Ability Patches.

Related Posts