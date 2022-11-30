Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Axew is among the lucky previous Gen Pokemon to make it into Generation 9’s Paldea Region in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. As a Dragon-Type, Axew is a viable choice to add to your team for a bit of extra power and will eventually evolve into Haxorus, a Pokemon with very solid potential. If you’re looking to add an Axew to your team, look no further; we have all the information you need. Follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Axew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Find Axew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Axew makes its home in a couple of large habitats in the Paldea Region. These areas are highlighted below, but for the convenience of narrowing your search down to the specific areas it lives, here is a list of the specific areas in which Axew can be found:

North Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

Glaseado Mountain

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Axew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful gameplay guides, tips, and information on the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a large range of topics that will help you solve any troubles and answer any burning questions you have during your journey in Paldea, such as how to catch Scream Tail, how to get trade codes, and how to reset EVs.

