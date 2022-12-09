Vanquish the Darkness in The Lords of the Fallen on PS5

Today, during The Game Awards, an official trailer for the upcoming RPG adventure The Lords of the Fallen was released. The title focuses on a journey through both the realms of the living and the dead and features colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling.

When Does The Lords of the Fallen Come Out?

Currently, there is no concrete release date for The Lords of the Fall, though it is slated to come out at some point in 2023. You can check out the synopsis for The Lords of the Fallen right down below: