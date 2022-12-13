This Halo Infinite Map Lets You Explore an Incredible Recreation of Stranger Things’ Creepy Byers House

We’re still not quite over Stranger Things season 4, and the Halo Infinite community knows it. Spotted by Rebs Gaming on Twitter today, there’s a new map that you can download off of Halo Infinite Forge that lets you explore the upside-down version of the Byers house from Stranger Things.

You can check out some gameplay footage in the embedded tweet down below:

I came across a Stranger Things map in Halo Infinite Forge that has an accurate recreation of the Byers house with a gate that brings you to an Upside Down version of the map! Here’s gameplay and the download link: https://t.co/yWYP1Ku513#HaloInfiniteForge #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/0LZ87gkGpK — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) December 12, 2022

Complete with the creepy alien looming over the house, the lighting looks absolutely incredible, and the interior of the house also features some recognizable spots from the show as well, including the Byers bathroom where Will first notices there may be something wrong with him after coming into contact with the upside-down.

The exterior is also outstanding, with flashing lightning, red hues, and the pine trees that make up Hawkins. While the guns might be a little immersion-breaking, this could still be a fun map to check out if you’re looking for something new to do in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is now available on PC and Xbox.

