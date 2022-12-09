Milf Hunter Wins Free Steam Deck During Kratos’s Moving Speech

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio

The free Steam Deck every minute giveaway happening during The Game Awards got off to a bit of a rocky start. Fortunately, by the time Christopher Judge was up on stage to accept his award for Best Performance, things were up and running. Especially fortunate for one person with a very relatable username.

While Christopher Judge was up on the stage he shared touching stories like how he almost didn’t go for the Kratos audition, then he considered leaving God of War Ragnarok since Cory Barlog wasn’t heading up the project, and he shared another story about his brother who against all odds became a doctor after starting med school at 40. However, someone else stole the show.

During Judge’s speech, none other than the incredibly creatively named ‘Milf Hunter’ won a free Steam Deck. Truly, this was a momentous achievement for the relatively unknown Steam user. It was also somewhat bad timing considering the seriousness of Judge’s speech. Still, it’s no fault of Milf Hunter. In fact, let Twinfinite be the first of many to congratulate you on your new Steam Deck.

If you’re not familiar with what MILF stands for, then just look it up on Google, I’m not going to spell it out here. Or maybe don’t do that. Look it up on Wikipedia. That’s usually a safer place to avoid lifelong emotional scarring when you need to search for terms you’re not familiar with.

While you’re here, don’t forget to check out the full stream for The Game Awards below. If you want to enjoy Christopher Judge’s voice without being interrupted by Milf Hunter, check out our review of God of War Ragnarok to see if it’s something you might be into.

