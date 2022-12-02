Coming-of-Age JRPG Loop8: Summer of Gods Explains its Gameplay in New English Trailer

Xseed Games and Marvelous Europe released a new English trailer for the upcoming coming-of-age JRPG Loop8: Summer of Gods.

The video showcases an in-depth look at the gameplay of this JRPG that certainly feels a little bit Persona-ish in the fact that the relationships you forge influence gameplay.

That being said, this goes a step further, ad they influence your success in combat much more directly, while the protagonist has the ability to “loop” back time to learn from his mistakes and turn defeats into victories.

The trailer also provides a look at the characters, and at the story, which is set in the town of Ashihara, one of humanity’s last remaining sanctuaries in a world on the brink of extinction at the hand of mysterious entities named Kagai.

You can check it out below.

As mentioned above, the game is set eight months after a disaster that “shattered the hopes of humanity.” The hero named Nini has lost his family and home due to said disaster and moves with his relatives to a small and peaceful countryside town. There he is welcomed by Konoha, a girl who says she’s his relative.

The titular gameplay “loop” includes two parts. In the first Nini will try to find people possessed by the mysterious Kagai who are a threat to humanity. During his everyday life, he will build relationships and train for future battles.

After finding someone possessed by the Kagai he will enter the metaphysical space between the real world and the next, where the relationships and training will help in the battle against the enemies.

When you want to redo something, you can go back to certain points while keeping some of your current self and stats, which means that you’ll b enable to fight against your enemies better equipped with knowledge and power.

Loop8: Summer of Gods will launch in Japan on March 16, 2023, for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. A western release has already been announced, albeit for now we only have a generic “2023” release window.