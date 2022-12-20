How To Use Warp Discs in High on Life

Image Source: Games Radar

In true Rick and Morty fashion, High on Life features plenty of easter eggs and hidden secrets that are very rewarding little diversions for those who dedicate the time to find them. One of High on Life’s earliest easter eggs makes use of a warp feature and the collectible warp discs to summon said easter eggs. Here’s what you need to know about warp discs in High on Life, including what they are and how to use them in-game.

What Are Warp Discs in High on Life?

Much like the name implies, warp discs are an in-game collectible that summons an object with the aid of a disc. A few hours into the game, you’ll be given a warp remote that allows you to make use of the discs to gain access to a new area or to discover an easter egg moment.

How Many Warp Discs are in High on Life?

In total, there are six warp discs to collect. Collecting and using them all will award you with the “Seeing All the Sights” achievement in-game.

To gain warp discs, you must purchase them with warp crystals. Warp Crystals are a special currency you can steal from the G3 Cartel later in the game when the combat sequences become a little more challenging. Enemies will arrive on a warp base, and once you defeat the enemy reinforcements, you can take the crystal they used to arrive, which can be found in a panel. You’ll know if a warp crystal is available as it’ll pop up on your mini-map as a collectible item.

In the game’s main hub, Blim City, Blorto’s Kiosk will be the place you need to go to purchase all of the warp discs. Here are all of the warp discs and their costs:

Cutie Town : 0 crystals

: 0 crystals Movie Theater : 3 crystals

: 3 crystals Skate Park : 8 crystals

: 8 crystals Trolley Tracks : 5 crystals

: 5 crystals Toilet Warp : 5 crystals

: 5 crystals Quiet Cottage: 10 crystals

Using Warp Discs in High on Life

Now that know all about warp discs, using them is the next natural step. When you’re ready to use them, you’ll need to find a Warp signal, which appears in-game as a giant blue vortex. Step inside it, and you’ll be given the option to use one of the warp discs of your choice and experience a wild set of events that come with them.

That’s all you need to know about warp discs in High on Life, including what they are and how to use them in-game. Check out our related section below to gain more insight into the game, such as how long it takes to complete the game, our review of High on Life, or a full list of all the Gatlians.

