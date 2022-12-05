How to Play Magik in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

Need some help figuring out just how to play Magik effectively in Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Stay right here.

There are never going to be enough good guys when the forces of evil come knocking on the door, and who better to answer the call than the mutant, Magik? With her powers over Limbo and portals that allow for all sorts of interesting combos, having this heroine on your side is always going to be a boost. If you wish to maximize her potential, then this guide on how to play Magik in Marvel’s Midnight Suns is perfect for you.

Understanding Magik in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The mutant Illyana Rasputin was born in Siberia, where at a young age she was tricked by the demon Mephisto and led into the otherworldly realm of Limbo. It was here where she learned to wield her mutant powers, opening portals for interdimensional travel across space and time.

Magik Speciality in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Across time and space, any team that has Magik in its ranks can look forward to the following benefits:

Repositioning enemies

Knockback

Single-target damage

Control of the battlefield is her forte thanks to the use of Limbo Portals and various Knockback abilities. If you are looking to set things up for an explosive finale, then Magik is invaluable in that aspect. Improving relationships with her also improves her passive, Relay, which gives a chance to immediately draw a new copy of Limbo Portal when an enemy is knocked through a previous Portal, keeping the pressure up.

The Best Cards for Magik

Limbo Portal – Create a Portal for free, perfect for setting things into motion.

– Create a Portal for free, perfect for setting things into motion. Trap Door – Move an enemy to any position on the battlefield while dealing decent damage.

– Move an enemy to any position on the battlefield while dealing decent damage. Gather – Damage and move each enemy in an area towards its center, upgrade for increased area of effect.

– Damage and move each enemy in an area towards its center, upgrade for increased area of effect. Limbo’s Grasp – Create a Portal, and deal increased damage to all enemies knocked through a Portal for the rest of the mission.

Best Team Members to Use With Magik

As Magik treads the line between support and damage dealer, she can be a good fit for many different heroes, especially for those with AoE attacks. It is best to pair her up with heroes who can generate plenty of Heroism, allowing for her to reposition foes at will for follow-up attacks. Doctor Strange and Spider-Man are the better options in this regard.

With this knowledge of how to play Magik in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you should be more well-prepared. Should you require more help with the game, do check out other guides like how to fix stuttering issues, what are all the Trophies and Achievements, and how to become better friends with Charlie. Otherwise, do check out the rest of Twinfinite.

