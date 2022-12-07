How to Get Desert Pavilion Chronicle Artifact Set in Genshin Impact (City of Gold Location)

With update 3.3, the Desert Pavilion Chronicle artifact set has been added to Genshin Impact, which means that players have even more new Domains to spend their Resin on. If you’re not quite sure where to go, here’s how to find the City of Gold Domain and get the Desert Pavilion Chronicle artifact set in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact City of Gold Location

The new Domain, City of Gold, is located in the Sumeru region. This means that newer Genshin Impact players will likely have to wait a while before they’re strong enough to venture there. If you’ve been keeping up with the story content, however, you should have no problem unlocking the Domain and clearing it regularly.

Below is a screenshot of where you need to go on the map:

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

City of Gold is located in the north corner of the Land of Lower Setekh. Once there, you’ll need to complete a short challenge that tasks you with collecting eight Dendro particles. After clearing the challenge, the Domain will become available to you.

Farming the Desert Pavilion Chronicle Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

The Desert Pavilion Chronicle artifact set is only available as a tier 3 or tier 4 reward, which means having to face tougher enemies. You’ll have a chance of getting one of the pieces after clearing the dungeon, but it’s not guaranteed, so be prepared to farm this, especially if you’re looking for specific rolls on each piece of gear.

The set bonuses are as follows:

2-piece set: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%

4-piece set: When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character’s Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Desert Pavilion Chronicle artifact set in Genshin Impact and where the City of Gold is. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to unlock Genius Invokation, and a breakdown of Wanderer and Faruzan’s kits.

