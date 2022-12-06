Wanderer Genshin Impact: Elemental Skill, Burst & Constellations Explained

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.3 is right around the corner, and it’s set to bring a new 5-Star Anemo character called Wanderer. According to the 3.3 banner schedule, Wanderer will be made available during the first phase of the event wish, called From Ashes Reborn, and players can grab the character by pulling its banners. This Genshin Impact guide will explain everything about Genshin Impact Wanderer’s Elemental Skill, Burst & Constellations. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the details.

Genshin Impact Wanderer – Skills, Burst and Passives

Image source: HoYoverse

As we’ve already mentioned earlier, Wanderer is an upcoming 5-Star Anemo character that will be released along with the 3.3 version. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the character’s abilities:

Normal Attack: Yuuban Meigen

Normal Attack: Performs up to 3 attacks using wind blades, dealing Anemo damage.

Performs up to 3 attacks using wind blades, dealing Anemo damage. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina, gathers a build-up of high wind pressure, and deals AoE Anemo damage after a short casting time.

Consumes a certain amount of stamina, gathers a build-up of high wind pressure, and deals AoE Anemo damage after a short casting time. Plunging Attack: Calling upon the power of anemo, The Wanderer plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Anemo damage upon landing.

Elemental Skill: All Schemes to Know

Concentrates the power of the winds to break free from the shackles of the earth, dealing AoE Anemo DMG before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state.

Elemental Burst: Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate

Compresses the atmosphere into a singular vacuum that grinds all troubles away, dealing multiple instances of AoE Anemo DMG.

If Wanderer is in the Windfavored state due to the skill Hanega: Fushi Kakka, Windfavored state will end after casting.

Passives

Passive Talent Name Description Strum the Swirling Winds Mora expended when ascending Bows and Catalysts is decreased by 50%. Jade-Claimed Flower If Hanega: Fushi Kakka comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, this instance of the Windfavored state will obtain buffs according to the contacted element:

Hydro: Sky-Dweller Point cap increases by 20.Pyro: ATK increases by 30%.·Cryo: CRIT Rate increases by 20%.Electro: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents, 0.6 Energy will be restored. Energy can be restored in this manner every 0.2s. You can have 2 different kinds of these buffs simultaneously. Gales of Reverie When The Wanderer hits opponents with Normal and Charged Attacks in his Windfavored state, he has a 16% chance to obtain the Descent effect: The next time The Wanderer sprints while in this instance of the Windfavored state, this effect will be removed, this sprint instance will not consume any Sky-Dweller Points, and he will fire off 4 wind arrows that deal 35% of his ATK as Anemo DMG each. For each Normal and Charged Attack that does not produce this effect, the next attack of those kinds will have a 12% increase chance of producing it. The calculation of the effect production is done once every 0.1s.

Genshin Impact Wanderer Constellations

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Genshin Impact Wanderer Constellations:

Constellation Name Description Shoban: Mofuryu Hagyou (C1) When in the Windfavored State, The Wanderer’s Normal and Charged Attack SPD is increased by 10%.



Additionally, the wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” will deal 15% additional ATK as DMG. You must unlock the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” first. Niban: Ebirajima Tsuki no Shiranami (C2) When in the Windfavored State, the Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate skill will see its DMG increased by 3% per point of difference between the max amount of Sky-Dweller Points contrasted with Sky-Dweller’s present capacity when using this skill.



Through this method, you can increase Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate’s DMG by a maximum of 150%. Sanban: Kusemai Yugao (C3) Increases the Level of Hanega: Fushi Kakka by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15. Yonban: Hanazuki Uta no Ukibane (C4) When casting Hanega: Fushi Kakka, should the Passive Talent “Jade-Claimed Flower” be triggered, the character will gain enhancement effects in correspondence to the contacted Elemental Type(s), and also gain a random untriggered enhancement effect.



You need to unlock the Passive Talent “Jade-Claimed Flower.” Matsuban: Konjaku Torai Tono (C5) Increases the Level of Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15. Shugen: Kasumimaku Katami Matsukaze (C6) When The Wanderer actively hits opponents with Normal Attacks while in the Windfavored state, the following effects will occur:

Deals an instance of 40% ATK as Anemo DMG. This DMG will be considered Normal Attack DMG.Restores 4 Sky-Dweller Points to The Wanderer.Sky-Dweller Points can be restored in this manner once every 0.2s. This restoration can occur 5 times within one Windfavored duration.

The above information is sourced from Honey Impact.

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Wanderer’s abilities and skills. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to get the Majestic Hooked Beak in Genshin Impact, who are the voice actors of Tighnari in Genshin Impact, and more.

Related Posts