How to Unlock Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact

With update 3.3, Genshin Impact players can start checking out a new trading card game called Genius Invokation. It’s a fun little side activity to take part in when you’re not busy grinding for resources and artifacts, so it’s definitely worth unlocking when you jump into the game. Here’s how to unlock the Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG Unlock Requirements

Unfortunately, if you’re a new player, the Genius Invokation TCG won’t be immediately available to you. You’ll first need to meet the following requirements:

Reach Adventure Rank 32

Complete Archon Quest Prologue Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom

Increasing your AR is easy enough; it just requires you to complete commissions and quests, explore the open-world, and open chests as you come across them. It should naturally increase as you’re progressing through the story as well.

The Archon Quest that you need to complete can also be done relatively early on, though it does require you to just focus on story content for the first few hours. Once you’ve cleared the dragon fight in Mondstadt, you’ll be good to go.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve met those requirements, a new quest will then pop up in your journal. Titled “Come Try Genius Invokation TCG!”, you’ll need to head to Mondstadt to speak with Sucrose, then head to the Cat’s Tail to learn the rules.

After learning the rules and going through the card game tutorial, you’ll be free to start playing Genius Invokation whenever you want.

That’s all you need to know about how to unlock the Genius Invokation TCG in Genshin Impact. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full rundown of Faruzan and Wanderer’s skill kits.

