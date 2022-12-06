Faruzan Genshin Impact: Elemental Skill, Burst & Constellations Explained

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.3 is right around the corner, and it’s set to bring a new 4-Star Anemo character called Faruzan. According to the 3.3 banner schedule, Faruzan will be made available during the first phase of the event wish, called From Ashes Reborn, and players can grab the character by pulling its banner. This guide will explain everything about Genshin Impact Faruzan’s Elemental Skill, Burst & Constellations. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the details.

Genshin Impact Faruzan – Skills, Burst and Passives

As we’ve already mentioned earlier, Faruzan is an upcoming 4-Star Anemo character that will be released along with the 3.3 version. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the character’s abilities:

Auto Attack: Turnaround Shooter

Normal Attack : Performs up to four consecutive shots with a bow.

: Performs up to four consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack : Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased Damage. While aiming, mighty winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo Damage.

: Performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased Damage. While aiming, mighty winds will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged wind arrow will deal Anemo Damage. Plunge Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, hitting opponents along the path, and dealing AoE Damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Wind Realm of Nasamjnin

Faruzan deploys a polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo Damage to nearby opponents. She will also enter the Manifest Gale state. While in the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan’s next fully charged shot will consume this state, turning into a Hurricane Arrow that contains high-pressure currents. This arrow deals Anemo Damage based on the Damage of a fully charged Aimed Shot from Normal Attack: Turnaround Shooter.

Pressurized Collapse : The Hurricane Arrow will apply a Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. If the Hurricane Arrow does not hit any opponent or character, it will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact. This effect will be removed after a short delay, creating a vortex that deals AoE Anemo Damage and pulls nearby objects and opponents in. The vortex DMG is considered Elemental Skill Damage.

: The Hurricane Arrow will apply a Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. If the Hurricane Arrow does not hit any opponent or character, it will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact. Cooldown : 600 seconds ( highly unlikely – please take this with a grain of salt )

: 600 seconds ( ) Manifest Gale Duration: 18 seconds

Elemental Burst – The Wind’s Secret Ways

Faruzan deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo Damage and releases a Whirlwind Pulse. While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it will continuously move along a triangular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it will unleash one more Whirlwind Pulse.

Whirlwind Pulse : When the Whirlwind Pulse hits opponents, it will apply Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to them, decreasing their Anemo Resistance. The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind’s Gift to all party members when it is unleashed, granting them Anemo Damage Bonus.

: When the Whirlwind Pulse hits opponents, it will apply Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to them, decreasing their Anemo Resistance. The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind’s Gift to all party members when it is unleashed, granting them Anemo Damage Bonus. Cooldown : 12 seconds

: 12 seconds Energy cost : 20

: 20 Prayerful Wind’s Gift and Perfidious Wind’s Ruin Duration: four seconds

Faruzan Passives

Passive 1 (Tomes Light the Path) : When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, the amount of time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60 percent, and she can apply The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to opponents who the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse hits.

: When Faruzan is in the Manifest Gale state created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin, the amount of time taken to charge a shot is decreased by 60 percent, and she can apply The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Perfidious Wind’s Ruin to opponents who the vortex created by Pressurized Collapse hits. Passive 2 (Impetuous Flow) : When characters affected by The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Prayerful Wind’s Gift deal Anemo Damage to opponents, this Damage will be increased based on 57.4 percent of Faruzan’s own Attack. This Damage Bonus will be cleared 0.1 seconds after dealing Anemo DMG to opponents and can be triggered once every second.

: When characters affected by The Wind’s Secret Ways’ Prayerful Wind’s Gift deal Anemo Damage to opponents, this Damage will be increased based on 57.4 percent of Faruzan’s own Attack. This Damage Bonus will be cleared 0.1 seconds after dealing Anemo DMG to opponents and can be triggered once every second. Passive 3 (Utility – Lost Wisdom of the Seven Caverns): Gains 25 percent more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours.

Faruzan Constellations

C1 (Truth by Any Means) : Faruzan can fire off a maximum of two Hurricane Arrows using fully charged Aimed Shots while under a single Wind Realm of Nasaminin effect.

: Faruzan can fire off a maximum of two Hurricane Arrows using fully charged Aimed Shots while under a single Wind Realm of Nasaminin effect. C2 (Overzealous Intellect) : The duration of the Dazzling Polyhedron created by The Wind’s Secret Ways increased by six seconds.

: The duration of the Dazzling Polyhedron created by The Wind’s Secret Ways increased by six seconds. C3 (Sprint-Orchard Stroll) : Increases Elemental Skill Level by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases Elemental Skill Level by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. C4 (Divine Comprehension) : The vortex created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin will restore Energy to Faruzan based on the number of opponents hit. If it hits one opponent, it will restore two Energy for Faruzan. Each additional opponent hit will restore 0.5 more Energy for Faruzan. A maximum of four Energy can be restored to her per vortex.

: The vortex created by Wind Realm of Nasamjnin will restore Energy to Faruzan based on the number of opponents hit. C5 (Wonderland of Rumination) : Increases Elemental Burst Level by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases Elemental Burst Level by three. The maximum upgrade level is 15. C6 (The Wondrous Path of Truth): Characters affected by The Wind’s Secret Ways Prayerful Wind’s Gift have 40 percent increased Crit Damage when they deal Anemo Damage. When your own active character deals Damage while affected by Prayerful Wind’s Gift, they will fire another Hurricane Arrow at opponents. This effect can be triggered once every three seconds.

That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Faruzan’s abilities and skills. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to get the Majestic Hooked Beak in Genshin Impact, who are the voice actors of Tighnari in Genshin Impact, and more.

