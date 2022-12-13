How to Open Presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite’s Winterfest event is back again, offering players the chance to earn a bunch of different festive cosmetics to celebrate the holiday season. In 2022, there are 14 different presents that can be opened within Crackshot’s Cabin. In this guide, we’ll explain how to open these free presents, and don’t worry, we won’t tell Santa that you’ve been opening them early!

How to Get Fortnite Winterfest Rewards

The good news is that the process is incredibly simple, and the same as it has been in previous years. From the lobby screen, select the Snowflake icon tab by pressing RB on Xbox, R1 on PlayStation, R on Switch, or by just clicking it on PC.

Next, select the sign to ‘visit lodge’ and you’ll be taken inside. You can now select any of the presents on the floor and press A/X/B/ LMB to select it. You’ll now need to press and hold X, Square, Y, E to open the present when you’re given the prompt on-screen.

Why Is the ‘Open Present’ Option Unavailable?

If you’re unable to actually open a present, it could be because it’s not time just yet. If you’re trying to open one prior to 9am ET on Tuesday, Dec. 13, then you’re simply too eager! Just sit tight until 9am ET and you’ll be able to open whichever present your heart desires.

But what about if you can’t open one after 9am ET on Dec. 13? Then chances are you’re trying to open more than one present within the 24-hour window. In other words, you can only open one present each day, so just keep an eye on the clock in the upper left-hand corner of the Crackshot’s Cabin screen and wait for it to strike midnight… or present o’clock as we’re now calling it here!

That’s everything you need to know on opening presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2022. Looking for more on the ever-popular Battle Royale game? We’ve got you covered with all Winterfest 2022 rewards, all leaked skins in Fortnite 23.10 update, and all the details on MrBeast’s $1 million event.

