How to Make Fruitcake Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Winter update features several new recipes for the holiday season, such as hot beverages, tasty desserts, and five-star entree dishes. One, in particular, is the Fruitcake meal, an essential food item that can be consumed or given away as a gift to villagers. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make the Fruitcake recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What Is the Recipe for Fruitcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Answered

The Fruitcake recipe of Disney Dreamlight Valley requires three Fruits and one Wheat. You can buy Wheat at the Peaceful Meadow for three Star Coins, or you can obtain the seed version for one Star Coin. Fortunately, this ingredient only takes one minute to grow, so players can immediately harvest it once they water them.

There are many different types of Fruits in the game that you can pick from bushes around the Valley. But, if you are not sure where to find these ingredients, here is a breakdown of each location:

Fruit Location Apple Plaza and Forgotten Lands Banana Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach Blueberry Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor Cherry Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights Cocoa Bean Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau Coconut Dazzle Beach Coffee Bean Glade of Trust (After you unlock the Stitch mission) Gooseberry Frosted Heights and Forgotten Lands Lemon Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust Raspberry Plaza and Peaceful Meadow

When you begin the cooking process, you can place any Fruit in the pot. For instance, players can put in a Raspberry, Coconut, and Lemon to meet the requirements for the Fruitcake. However, if you have a large amount of one product, you can use three of the same type of Fruit.

Once players make the meal, they can sell it at Goofy’s Stall for 96 Star Coins or eat it to gain +1511 Energy for exhaustion. Furthermore, this dish may be needed for missions, friendship gifts, or requests at Remy’s restaurant.

That does it for our guide on how to make Fruitcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to learn how to make more recipes, you can check out our guides about Raspberry Boba Tea, Gingerbread House, and the Yule Goat. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

