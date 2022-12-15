How to Get Silver Wind Weapon in Vampire Survivors

Image Source: poncle

Vampire Survivors has a new expansion called Legacy of the Moonspell, which adds a new stage, characters, achievements, and weapons. One of the newest weapons is the Silver Wind and it is a little bit of a process to unlock. Here is how to get the Silver Wind weapon in Vampire Survivors.

Unlocking the Silver Wind in Vampire Survivors

Image Source: poncle via Twinfinite

The Silver Wind weapon is only available in the new Legacy of the Moonspell expansion and cannot be unlocked within the base game. Make sure the new DLC is installed on PC or Xbox, depending on which platform you play.

Acquiring the new weapon requires a few steps before it can be found in the general loot pool. First, you have to get the Miang Moonspell character, who comes naturally equipped with the Silver Wind. Once Miang is unlocked, you have to survive with Miang for 15 minutes to get the Silver Wind weapon with any character.

The challenge can be done on all of the regular stages under any settings as long as you use Miang. You do not even have to fully complete the stage because the challenge is only to live for 15 minutes. Simply keep an eye on the time, and can then die once 15 minutes into a run.

The Silver Wind weapon creates a light aura around your character, which will harm enemies that come too close for contact. The Silver Wind weapon can also be evolved by pairing it with the Pummarola heart item.

That is how to get the Silver Wind weapon in Vampire Survivors. Check out the links below for more coverage and guides on the game that you’ll surely find helpful.

Related Posts