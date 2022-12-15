Image via poncle

Vampire Survivors has become a smash hit for its addicting gameplay and low cost, so it makes sense the game would receive a hefty expansion. The new expansion comes with a host of new characters, such as Miang Moonspell. Here is how to get Miang Moonspell in Vampire Survivors.

How to Unlock Miang Moonspell in Vampire Survivors

Miang Moonspell is only available in the Legacy of the Moonspell expansion, so make sure you have purchased it from either the Steam or Xbox digital stores. The expansion adds a new stage called Mt. Moonspell, which is unlocked from the start at the stage selection screen.

Pick your best character and select the Mt. Moonspell stage. It is a bit more structured than previous stages, so make sure the “Show Guides” option is enabled from the pause menu. A black and reddish square with an arrow will appear northwest of your starting location, and that is where Miang will be.

Follow the dirt path south, then take the first right until the path splits, then go north, and it will become a stone path into a pagoda-like building. Go inside and follow the maze-like structure until you come across the black and red coffin.

Image Source: poncle via Twinfinite

Touch the coffin, and it will unlock Miang Moonspell once the stage is finished. It is important to have several weapons and upgrades before tackling the challenge, as entering the space will spawn tons of smaller enemies, a few bigger demons, and a spider-like demon mini-boss.

Miang Moonspell can be purchased from the character select screen for 4,900 coins, has the ability to extend max health through over-healing, and comes with the new Silver Wind weapon.

That is how to get Miang Moonspell in Vampire Survivors. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more Legacy of the Moonspell coverage and our previous guides down below.

