GTA Online Adds 2x Bonuses on Short Trips, 3x for Lamar Contracts, & More

It’s a week chock full of great bonuses and rewards in GTA Online, as Rockstar has just revealed that players will be able to receive two to three times the GTA$ and RP while playing missions like Biker Sell and Lamar Contracts.

Alongside all of the mission-based rewards, you’ll also be able to cash in on some cool wardrobe additions, too. To be exact, this week only, you can get a free Black LD Organics Tee to their wardrobes for completing all three Short Trips this week. Check out the full list of highlights coming right down below.

2X GTA$ and RP on Short Trips and Biker Sell Missions

3X GTA$ and RP on Lamar Contact Missions, Double Down, and Pursuit Races

Free LD Organics Black Tee for completing all three Short Trips this week

for completing all three Short Trips this week Free Turquoise Beat Off Earphone s for completing any Biker Sell Mission by December 7

s for completing any Biker Sell Mission by December 7 Returning Jobs: The Vespucci Job (Remix), Collection Time, Resurrection, and Trading Places (Remix)

The Vespucci Job (Remix), Collection Time, Resurrection, and Trading Places (Remix) Only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S HSW Premium Test Ride: Grotti Turismo Classic This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between Ron Alternates Wind Farm and Elysian Island

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Declasse Yosemite, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, Dinka Jester Classic, Bravado Youga Classic, and Dewbauchee Specter

The Declasse Yosemite, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, Dinka Jester Classic, Bravado Youga Classic, and Dewbauchee Specter On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Truffade Nero and Pegassi Tempesta

The Truffade Nero and Pegassi Tempesta LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Pegassi Tezeract, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, and Obey 9F Cabrio

The Pegassi Tezeract, Dewbauchee Rapid GT, and Obey 9F Cabrio LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Players who place in the Top 3 in a Pursuit Race five days in a row will get the Vapid GB200

Players who place in the Top 3 in a Pursuit Race five days in a row will get the Vapid GB200 Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Enus Windsor Drop

The Enus Windsor Drop 50% off Weed Farm Businesses plus their Upgrades and Modifications and the Organic Finish Upgrade for the Micro SMG

40% off Biker Business Resupply Costs and all Hairstyles, Tattoos, and Weapons from the Lowriders Update

50% off converting and customizing eligible vehicles at Benny’s Original Motor Works, and 40% off Benny’s Bespoke Wheels and Hydraulics

Vehicle Discounts: 30% off the Truffade Nero, Bravado Youga Classic, Declasse Yosemite, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, Dinka Jester Classic, Överflöd Zeno, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, Nagasaki Shinobi, Western Reever, and Enus Jubilee

30% off the Truffade Nero, Bravado Youga Classic, Declasse Yosemite, Bravado Gauntlet Classic, Dinka Jester Classic, Överflöd Zeno, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, Nagasaki Shinobi, Western Reever, and Enus Jubilee Ongoing Monthly GTA+ Benefits : The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and more

: The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week. In addition, by playing anytime between November 3 and December 7, receive a one-time log in bonus of GTA$500K for being a Prime Gaming Member. Those who are also GTA+ Members will receive an additional GTA$500K on top of this bonus.

If you’re looking to heist some great GTA Online-related content, then be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton voice actor Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.

