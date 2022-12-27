Does Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Have a Post-Credits Scene? Answered

Do we get a tease of the third Knives Out installment?

As of Dec. 23, 2022, you can watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix. Whether you watched the feature in a movie theater or on the streaming platform, maybe you didn’t stay tuned for the credits. Or if you haven’t watched it yet and you’re wondering if Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has a post-credit scene, we’ve got you covered.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

No, Glass Onion does not have a post-credits scene. If you stick around until the end, you’ll see a dedication that reads “This film is dedicated with gratitude for a lifetime of inspiration, to Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim” but no additional scene. A third Knives Out installment has been confirmed by Netflix, with director Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig returning. While franchises nowadays use post-credits scenes to give a tease for future installments, Johnson didn’t go that way.

Glass Onion shows us Craig as detective Benoit Blanc in the midst of a new mystery, filled with a new cast of suspects which includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Now that you know whether Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has a post-credit scene, make sure to check our other Knives Out content here at Twinfinite, such as who is the killer in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

