Does Denji Eat Makima in Chainsaw Man? Explained (Spoilers)

Image Source: MAPPA

When Denji joins up with the Public Safety Devil Hunters, Makima is the one who takes an early interest in him, becoming his very first love interest in the process. As he unravels more of her sinister secrets, it becomes apparent that she is a deadly threat who must be stopped at any cost. In his case, he elects to handle the situation in a decidedly unique fashion. You might have heard the rumors, and if you’re asking yourself, does Denji eat Makima in Chainsaw Man? Here’s your answer.

***Major Spoiler Warnings below***

Why Does Denji Eat Makima in Chainsaw Man? Answered

Yes, Denji eats Makima. It looks delicious. When it is revealed that Makima is, in fact, the Control Devil, Denji must put his feelings aside for her, defeating her in a bloody fashion to put a stop to her manipulation once and for all.

Afterward, Denji finishes her off by cooking her body parts and devouring them as part of a Japanese-style meal. As to why he chooses this morbid form of disposal, it likely has to do with her powers as the Control Devil. Makima is shown to have rapid regeneration abilities as part of her contract with the Japanese prime minister, returning from wounds that should prove fatal.

The extent of this power is unknown to the Public Safety Devil Hunters. By eating her, Denji figures he might be able to prevent her from restoring her body. He also sees this as a way Makima can stay part of him forever without giving her the satisfaction of being consumed by the legendary Chainsaw Man. No, she must face the indignity of becoming dinner for a perverted kid with bad manners.

Chainsaw Man is famous for pushing the envelope, so it is quite on-brand for its first arc to end with the main character sitting down to enjoy the antagonist as a nice snack. It’s safe to say, he did not save any leftovers — just to be safe!

Now that you know the grim truth behind Chainsaw Man’s most morbid act of combat, you might like to look even further into the world of Devils by finding out if there is a Spider Devil, if there is an Alcohol Devil, or what’s the meaning of the golden ball in the opening. Enjoy, but beware of the Testicle Devil!

