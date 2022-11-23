What Is the Gold Ball in the Chainsaw Man Opening? Answered

Looking for the answer to what the golden ball in the opening of Chainsaw Man is? Find the answer below.

The title sequence is a frenetic montage of our favorite devil hunters in various states of combat and leisure. Set to Kensi Yonezu’s “KICK BACK,” it is easy to simply rock out to the opening and miss the visuals, but one quick cut in particular has many asking: what is the golden ball in the opening of Chainsaw Man? Here’s everything you need to know.

Chainsaw Man Opening Gold Ball Explained

While many are spouting their theories, the golden ball in the introduction is most obviously a reference to David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic, Fight Club. The creator of Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto, is an avid movie fan, and has placed homages to his favorite films throughout the title sequence. from No Country For Old Men to The Big Lebowski.

The golden ball in Fight Club appears in a scene in which Project Mayhem detonates the spherical sculpture and lets it crash into a high-end coffee shop. Similarly, Power uses the ball as a tool to propel Denji into a Devil during the opening sequence.

Some say the golden ball may have another, subtler, more sensitive meaning. “Golden Ball” can be translated to “kintama,” which doubles as a slang term for testicles. Given the fact that Denji sold one in an effort to pay his debts, and his penchant for kicking people in their nether-region, it is entirely possible this kintama is a nod to down under.

And that’s the answer to what the golden ball in Chainsaw Man’s opening sequence is. Don’t forget to check out more Chainsaw Man content like our interview with the dub’s voice actors, and a look at the Animal Crossing version of the opening sequence.

Image Source: Hulu & MAPPA





