Is There an Alcohol Devil in Chainsaw Man? Answered

Image Source: MAPPA

Curious if there is an Alcohol Devil in Chainsaw Man? We have the answers for you.

Chainsaw Man plays host to Devils that range from the seemingly innocuous Chicken Devil to the incredibly foreboding and dreadful Darkness Devil. It seems like even the most common-place concepts have their own Devil lurking about. With the full introduction of Kishibe’s brutal, spirit-sipping character into the anime, one can’t help but wonder, is there an Alcohol Devil? We did the digging and found the answer.

Does Humanity Fear Beer and Liquor?

While there are devils for some of the most non-threatening things imaginable (see: the Grape Devil), there is not an Alcohol Devil featured in Chainsaw Man. In the universe where humanity is frightened enough of marshmallows to give rise to the Marshmallow Devil, alcohol just didn’t make the cut.

The absence of an Alcohol Devil may put theories to rest on Kishibe’s proclivity to sup from his flask between every cold one-liner. The rugged Devil Hunter is not under contract with the contents of his cups but rather draws his skills from other contracts he holds. He simply drinks to numb the years of slaughtering monsters.

Quite contrary to the Chainsaw Man universe fearing alcohol, its prevalence throughout the series points to humanity’s rather healthy relationship with the beverage. Featured heavily in Episode 7, in which Special Division 4 bonds over some beers, alcohol functions as a respite/comfort in a world where Devils walking the earth are responsible for 7 out of every 20 deaths. It’s easy to see why the mind-numbing tonic is embraced and not feared.

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not there is an Alcohol Devil. Check out more of our answers to your burning Chainsaw Man questions, like who is the Angel Devil, and what does Aki lose for his contract with the Future Devil?

