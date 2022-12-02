Can you Romance Characters in Marvel's Midnight Suns? Explained

Image Source: 2K Games

Seeing as Marvel’s Midnight Suns is full of fan-favorite characters, it makes sense that players might be interested in knowing if there are romance options. Who wouldn’t want the chance to get closer to Captain Marvel? Here’s everything you need to know about if you can romance characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Is There Romance in Marvel’s Midnight Suns? Answered

As it turns out, no, there aren’t any romance options/mechanics in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. However, there are mechanics for building friendships with the many characters in the roster.

Friendship can be used to help level the heroes up and make them strengthen up for the game’s many battles. Friendships are furthered through having conversations, doing certain activities with the heroes, and making the right choice in certain dialogue scenes.

The friendship mechanics don’t only benefit you in combat, either. There are also a few Trophies and Achievements tied to hero friendships. You’ll first unlock ‘Are You On Superlink?’ after gaining one friendship level with a hero. Maxing out the friendship level with a single hero will unlock ‘Did We Just Become Best Friends?’. Then finally, you’ll unlock ‘Friendship is Magic’ once you have reached the maximum team friendship level in the Abbey.

So while there isn’t any sort of option to romance characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the friendship mechanics that exist instead are still just as important. If you’re still on the fence about which version of this new Marvel game to pick up, we have a useful guide all about what each edition contains.

