Best Charizard Nature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Explained

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Charizard is blasting his way into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with its appearance in Tera Raids. Once you catch one, its easy to breed and add to your team with the right combination of ability, attacks, and nature. You’re probably wondering how to fine tune your Charmander before evolving it, so here’s everything you need to know on the best nature for Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Nature Do You Give Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Timid is the best nature for Charizard, it boost Speed at the cost of Attack, which is fine as its Special Attack combined with Fire attack boosts from sunlight deals plenty of damage and how fast it is with the extra Speed. Flamethrower and Fire Blast are both good choices, but be ready for Fire Blast to miss at inconvenient times.

Although it learns moves like Dragon Claw and Earthquake, Charizard doesn’t have much potential as a physical attacker since it can’t Mega Evolve in Paldea.

Charizard is good at covering its weakness to Water when you have a Sun setter and Solarbeam. It loses half its HP to Stealth Rock so be careful switching it in and out, and avoid Rock Slide at all costs. Its only other weakness is Electric, so it’s good to have a Ground-type or Volt Absorb Pokemon to switch into.

That’s everything we have on Charizard’s best nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like where to catch Bruxish, the weather patterns, and Iron Moth’s best nature.

