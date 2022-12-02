Best Iron Moth Nature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Iron Moth is a powerful new Paradox Pokemon with the rare Fire Poison typing and a good special move pool. If you’re unsure of how to best use this Pokemon on your team, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know on the best nature for Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Nature Is Best for Iron Moth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The best nature for Iron Moth is Timid because its already excellent Special Attack gets boosted even more by Fiery Dance and Quark Drive. Unlike Volcarona, this Pokemon doesn’t learn Quiver Dance, but the extra Speed points from a Timid nature allow it to attack first in many situations.

Iron Moth has trouble with Earthquake and Headlong Charge, but you can Terastallize it into a Bug-type and turn your weakness into a strength, plus attack with Bug Buzz for STAB and maintain a blistering pace in battles.

Other good moves for Iron Moth include Morning Sun for healing, Sludge Wave for Poison STAB, and Air Slash. This Pokemon is great against Steel-types and even better against Fairy Pokemon with Fire and Poison resisting Fairy-type. If you control Iron Moth’s weaknesses well, it’ll cause serious problems for your opponents.

That’s everything we have on Iron Moth’s best nature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like Garchomp’s best nature, all the map icons, and the best post game activities.

Related Posts