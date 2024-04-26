Does Manor Lords Have Controller Support?

Excited for a sweeping new medieval strategy game? If so, knowing whether Manor Lords has controller support is very important. The game is finally out in early access on Steam, and accessible at no extra cost for PC Game Pass subscribers. Let’s check out whether you can use a controller or not!

Is There Controller Support in Manor Lords?

Upon its early access release, Manor Lords does not have controller support.

This was confirmed on the game’s Steam forums a few weeks prior to its early access launch. On one hand, it definitely comes as something of a surprise. Manor Lords is a loud-and-proud Game Pass drop, even if it isn’t coming to the console version of the service just yet. That said, aligning itself so closely to the Xbox ecosystem makes it surprising that you can’t link up a controller.

On the other hand, you could argue that a deep strategy game like Manor Lords wouldn’t really suit a controller. Manor Lords requires tons of navigation through menus, clicking into sub-sections, and tweaking options for your medieval society. Doing that with a thumbstick would no doubt be quite clunky, and nowhere near as speedy as it is with mouse and keyboard.

Will Manor Lords Get Controller Support In the Future?

All things considered, it’s practically guaranteed that Manor Lords will get controller support in the future. After all, it’s confirmed to release on Xbox Game Pass at some unspecified time down the line. At this point, it’s an absolute necessity to support controllers. When this becomes the case, it’s highly likely that controller support will also appear on the PC version in the shape of a patch.

One thing to remember is that Manor Lords has only just started its early access period. While the developer Slavic Magic hasn’t shared a roadmap just yet, we can expect consistent updates and new features in the months and even years until its full release. During that period, controller support could easily appear before the concrete Xbox release.

That’s all you need to know about controller support in Manor Lords! For more on the game, check out how to deal with bandits and the best graphics settings to use. We’ve also got a Manor Lords trading guide and resources guide.

