Surprising to me at least, Stellar Blade is full of puzzles for you to solve as you go on your adventure as Eve. One of the trickiest early ones is the Stellar Blade monorail puzzle, which asks you to fill bars on a screen by having four numbers in the correct order. If you’re stuck too, here’s the full solution.

How to Complete Stellar Blade Monorail Puzzle

We have a screenshot of the final completed solution below, but what you’re trying to do is put each of the numbers (3, 8, 6, and 1) in the right slots at the bottom so that the towers of blocks fill up. There are four numbers and six possible places to put them. It can be really fiddly as putting the numbers in certain places fills some blocks in one column and some in the adjacent one, and the effects aren’t always what you expect them to be.

To complete the puzzle, you want the three to be in the far left spot, the eight to be second from the left, the six to be third from the right, and the one to be in the slot far to the right. That will then see all five columns of blocks fill up, which connects the two areas for the monorail to run between. You’ll then be able to call it, jump aboard, and head to the next location in Stellar Blade.

Image Source: Shift Up via Twinfinite

There are other similar puzzles to this throughout the game, so now you know how to approach them and what to expect. Thankfully, some are a lot easier to figure out than others.

That’s it for the Stellar Blade Monorail puzzle solution. For more guides on the game, check out where to find all exospine, and our breakdown of how to open all chest types in the game.

