Where to Find Bruxish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Bruxish may be an ugly Pokemon, but it can definitely have its uses: the ability Dazzling protects it from moves like Fake Out and Sucker Punch and it learns some great physical attacks. You’re probably wondering where you can get yourself this fish, so here’s everything you need to know on where to find Bruxish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where To Catch Bruxish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bruxish lives in the sea (see the below screenshot), so don’t expect find it unless you’re swimming. With False Swipe and Paralysis it’s easy to catch in a Dive Ball, just be careful not to accidentally knock it out with a super effective Dark, Ghost, Bug, Lightning, or Grass attack. Iron Jaw is a decent ability, but Dazzling is more likely to change the course of a battle.

Good moves for Bruxish include Psychic Fangs, Liquidation, Swords Dance, and Aqua Jet. Focus Sash is a great item for this Pokemon to use because it can’t be one shotted and is protected from moves like Mach Punch that deal a small amount of damage to finish off a Pokemon before it can attack again.

That’s everything we have on where to get Bruxish in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like the top 10 Pokemon, every item in Chansey’s Supply Shop, and is there a Battle Tower.

