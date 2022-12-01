Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Stat-changing/boosting items have been a staple of Pokemon games over many Generations, allowing us the chance to train and improve the stats of our ‘Mons, making them stronger and more of a threat in battle. Obtaining these items hasn’t always been very simple, but luckily in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the method for getting these items is relatively straightforward.

Stat changing/boosting items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are sold at a brand of in-game shops named Chansey Supply. Obtaining items from Chansey Supply is as easy as purchasing anything else from the various vendors of the game, and they accept both LP and Money. Here’s everything you need to know regarding all items available from Chansey Supply Shops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

All Chansey Supply Shop Locations

There are multiple Chansey Supply shops scattered throughout the Paldea Region, but for ease of locating the one closest to you, here’s a complete list of every Chansey Supply shop location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Mesagoza

Levincia

Cascarrafa

Montenevera

All Items Sold in Chansey Supply Shops

Chansey Supply Shops are set to update with more items as you progress through the game. Note that each Chansey Supply location stocks the exact same items, and when one shop is updated with new items, the others will also receive this new stock. Here’s a list of all items sold in Chansey Supply shops, as well as the stage of the game they’re unlocked:

Items available from the beginning of the game:

Energy Powder – $500

Energy Root – $1,200

Heal Powder – $300

Revival Herb – $2,800

X Accuracy – $1,000

X Attack – $1,000

X Defense – $1,000

X Sp. Atk – $1,000

X Sp. Def – $1,000

X Speed – $1,000

Items available after 3 Gym Badges:

Calcium – $10,000

Carbos – $10,000

Dire Hit – $1,000

Guard Spec – $1,500

HP Up – $10,000

Iron – $10,000

Protein – $10,000

Zinc – $10,000

Items available after 6 Gym Badges:

Adamant Mint – $20,000

Bold Mint – $20,000

Brave Mint – $20,000

Calm Mint – $20,000

Careful Mint – $20,000

Gentle Mint – $20,000

Hasty Mint – $20,000

Impish Mint – $20,000

Jolly Mint – $20,000

Lax Mint – $20,000

Lonely Mint – $20,000

Mild Mint – $20,000

Naive Mint – $20,000

Naughty Mint – $20,000

Quiet Mint – $20,000

Rash Mint – $20,000

Relaxed Mint – $20,000

Sassy Mint – $20,000

Serious Mint – $20,000

Timid Mint – $20,000

Items available post-game:

Ability Capsule – $100,000

PP Up – $10,000

That’s everything you need to know about all items available from Chansey Supply shops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful lists, guides, information and gameplay tips, check out the rest of our content. We have various Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics that can help you during your journey through the Paldea Region, such as where to find and catch Gyarados, best Roaring Moon nature, and 10 best Fire Pokemon.

