All Items Available from Chansey Supply Shops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Here’s every item that can be purchased from Chansey Supply in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Stat-changing/boosting items have been a staple of Pokemon games over many Generations, allowing us the chance to train and improve the stats of our ‘Mons, making them stronger and more of a threat in battle. Obtaining these items hasn’t always been very simple, but luckily in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the method for getting these items is relatively straightforward.
Stat changing/boosting items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are sold at a brand of in-game shops named Chansey Supply. Obtaining items from Chansey Supply is as easy as purchasing anything else from the various vendors of the game, and they accept both LP and Money. Here’s everything you need to know regarding all items available from Chansey Supply Shops in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
All Chansey Supply Shop Locations
There are multiple Chansey Supply shops scattered throughout the Paldea Region, but for ease of locating the one closest to you, here’s a complete list of every Chansey Supply shop location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:
- Mesagoza
- Levincia
- Cascarrafa
- Montenevera
All Items Sold in Chansey Supply Shops
Chansey Supply Shops are set to update with more items as you progress through the game. Note that each Chansey Supply location stocks the exact same items, and when one shop is updated with new items, the others will also receive this new stock. Here’s a list of all items sold in Chansey Supply shops, as well as the stage of the game they’re unlocked:
Items available from the beginning of the game:
- Energy Powder – $500
- Energy Root – $1,200
- Heal Powder – $300
- Revival Herb – $2,800
- X Accuracy – $1,000
- X Attack – $1,000
- X Defense – $1,000
- X Sp. Atk – $1,000
- X Sp. Def – $1,000
- X Speed – $1,000
Items available after 3 Gym Badges:
- Calcium – $10,000
- Carbos – $10,000
- Dire Hit – $1,000
- Guard Spec – $1,500
- HP Up – $10,000
- Iron – $10,000
- Protein – $10,000
- Zinc – $10,000
Items available after 6 Gym Badges:
- Adamant Mint – $20,000
- Bold Mint – $20,000
- Brave Mint – $20,000
- Calm Mint – $20,000
- Careful Mint – $20,000
- Gentle Mint – $20,000
- Hasty Mint – $20,000
- Impish Mint – $20,000
- Jolly Mint – $20,000
- Lax Mint – $20,000
- Lonely Mint – $20,000
- Mild Mint – $20,000
- Naive Mint – $20,000
- Naughty Mint – $20,000
- Quiet Mint – $20,000
- Rash Mint – $20,000
- Relaxed Mint – $20,000
- Sassy Mint – $20,000
- Serious Mint – $20,000
- Timid Mint – $20,000
Items available post-game:
- Ability Capsule – $100,000
- PP Up – $10,000
That’s everything you need to know about all items available from Chansey Supply shops in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful lists, guides, information and gameplay tips, check out the rest of our content. We have various Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics that can help you during your journey through the Paldea Region, such as where to find and catch Gyarados, best Roaring Moon nature, and 10 best Fire Pokemon.
