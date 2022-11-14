Why Does Namor Have Wings on His Feet in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in cinemas around the world. The movie is a beautiful story about grief and being able to keep living without getting lost in revenge and sadness. It’s also the first time we meet Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the Talokan people in the MCU, and from their first scene in the CIA rig, they are formidable adversaries. Especially Namor himself, who not only can breathe underwater but also fly and make a helicopter crash with his bare hands. If you’re wondering why does Namor have wings on his feet in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer:

Why Can Namor Fly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Namor has wings on his feet because he’s a mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To be more specific, he is half-Talokan, half-human, as his mother was pregnant with him when she took the concoction that made his tribe underwater people. His human half also had the mutant gene and is that mutation that gives him wings in his feet and the ability to fly, but also pointy ears, super speed, super strength, and keeps him young, as he’s already 500 years old when we meet him.

His mutation made him a leader in Talokan, who call him Kukulcan, “the feathered serpent God.” In the MCU, the M word is still used sparingly, but it looks like Namor is not only a mutant but probably the oldest one we’ll ever meet in this universe.

