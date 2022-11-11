Why Isn’t Namor Blue in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

After a long wait, Black Panther Wakanda Forever finally arrived in cinemas on Friday, Nov.11. The movie is full of grief and loss for T’Challa (and Chadwick Boseman), but it’s also the first time we meet Namor, the people of Talokan and a whole underwater world. The Talokan have their own culture, ways of living, and mythology, influenced greatly by the Aztecs. The Talokan are Namor’s people, and yet they don’t look alike. If you’re wondering why isn’t Namor blue in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer.

Why Are the Talokan Blue & Namor Isn’t in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Namor is half human, half Talokan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so he gets his skin tone from his human half. The Talokan are blue because of a ritual they did with Vibranium hundreds of years ago that changed their nature forever and allowed them to live and breathe underwater.

Being half-human gives Namor his skin tone and also allows him to breathe on the surface without any kind of water-breathing mechanism, while the rest of the Talokan need to keep breathing water while on land. Namor’s also a mutant, that’s why he gets energy and super strength through his skin when he isn’t on the water, and that’s why he’s the only one with wings on his ankles who can fly (earning him the name “the feathered serpent God”).

Now that you know why isn’t Namor blue in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, look for more guides and answers for the movie in Twinfinite. From who are the Midnight Angels in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to who replaces T’Challa as Black Panther in the MCU, and how old is Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Related Posts