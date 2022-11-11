Who Are the Midnight Angels in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film that offers a ton of world-building for the world of Black Panther and Wakanda. One such element that gets further expanded upon is that of Wakanda’s elite group of women warriors, the Dora Milaje, with the film introducing the Midnight Angels. So, who exactly are the Midnight Angels in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Well, Twinfinite has the answer for you right here.

Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

Early on in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is shown that Shuri is working on a new type of armor that is primarily blue. This armor is later revealed to, in fact, be a piece of equipment that will be used by a group of ladies named the Midnight Angels. While there is some information regarding the Midnight Angels that is a bit unclear, we do know some facts about this newly made Wakandan group.

By the end of the Black Panther sequel, there are at least two members of the Midnight Angels, Okoye and Aneka, who, despite both being members of the Dora Milaje, they join for pretty different reasons. Okoye joins the group because she was fired from the Dora Milaje by Queen Ramonda because she failed to protect Shuri from the Talokans. On the other hand, Aneka has joined the group because she isn’t a fan of some of the traditions with the Dora Milaje, so she wants to join something a bit less strict on rules.

What Are the Midnight Angels in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

In Marvel Comics, the Midnight Angels are a group located within the Dora Milaje, consisting of the best of the best of the elite group’s members. However, it is looking like the MCU’s version of the team will be a bit of a deviation, as the group is seemingly located outside of the Dora Milaje, as another group that is willing to use more of the advanced technology that Vibranium can produce, instead of just using the traditional spears.

At the end of the day, though, the Midnight Angels is a group that only really started to be formed with the film’s final battle, meaning that we don’t know too much regarding the MCU’s version of the group. Although, with plans for there to be more projects showcasing Wakanda on both the big and the small screen, we’ll likely get to know much more about the Midnight Angels in future MCU projects.

That is everything you need to know regarding who the Midnight Angels are in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For more coverage on the Black Panther sequel, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of said coverage included down below.

