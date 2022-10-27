Latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Shows off New Scenes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is less than one month away and yet another trailer with brand-new footage was released earlier today on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. These new shots feature more looks at Riri Williams building and using the Ironheart suit, some more closeups of Namor, and even more looks at the brand-new Black Panther in action.

The trailer begins with some new footage of Riri testing out her suit, Shuri walking into her lab, M’Baku, Okoye blocking bullets, and another member of the Dora Milaje cutting the barrel of a gun in half with what is likely a vibranium blade.

After these clips of Wakandan heroes (and one very smart American), we see a whale jumping out of the water near a bridge while Talokan warriors land on the road. After a few more clips of fighting between the two sides, there’s a quick shot of M’Baku trying to attack Namor from behind. However, the sub-mariner blocks the strike as M’Baku’s staff shatters over Namor’s forearm like it’s nothing.

Later on in the trailer we see some more new shots of Namor. This time he’s being pursued by Wakandan artillery and just barely manages to escape a few explosions on a bridge before diving toward the water below.

At the end of the trailer, we get the best view of a new Black Panther suit in full daylight. The Black Panther is using their claws to slowly slide down the side of a large metal structure all while fighting against a large group of Talokan warriors.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters very soon on Nov. 11.

