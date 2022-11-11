How Old Is Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The new movie Black Panther: Forever does two things remarkably well. It mourns the death of T’Challa (and Chadwick Boseman) while preparing the franchise for the future, and, especially, it introduces us to the new underwater country of Talokan and his king Namor. The film shows their people, way of living, and history on a beautiful trip through their capital city, which is fully influenced by the Aztecs. If you’re wondering how old is Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer:

When Was Namor Born in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Namor is around 500 years old in Black Panter: Wakanda Forever. His pregnant mother and the rest of his people left the surface when the Spanish conquerors appeared in Mesoamerica during the XVI century, and it is from them that he got his name.

Why Is he Called Namor?

To be exact, when he goes back to the surface to bury his mother, the child and his group encounter colonizers treating the South American people as slaves. When Namor and his people destroy the conquerors, one of his priests calls Namor in Spanish: “uno siN AMOR” (the one without love), and so, he decides to make that his namesake as a challenge to the surface people, those he might have to destroy if Talokan is ever in danger.

Now that you know how old is Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, look for more guides and news about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Twinfinite.

