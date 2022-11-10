Black Panther Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a glorious yet emotional return to the mighty nation of Wakanda. The latest MCU installment has the unfortunate task of continuing on after the real-world tragedy of Chadwick Boseman’s passing, and one way that the movie chooses to pay respect to him is by not featuring the typical mid and post-credits scene. Instead, the film decides to only have one scene; here’s the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s mid-credits scene explained.

Spoiler warning: There are obviously some huge spoilers that are below, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet, proceed with caution.

What Is Happening in the Mid-Credits Scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s final moments, Shuri chooses to visit Haiti, which is the place where Nakia had chosen to reside in the aftermath of Thanos’ snap. However, it goes on to be revealed that there was more to Nakia’s choice of leaving Wakanda, as she was, in fact, pregnant with T’Challa’s son. Sad over King T’Challa’s death from Thanos and pregnant with the future heir of Wakanda, Nakia needed to hide her son from anybody who might want to kill the future ruler of Wakanda. Then a few years later, in a tragic turn of events, despite being resurrected from the snap, T’Challa still ended up dying from an unknown illness, leaving behind a son.

Then comes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s mid-credits scene, in which Shuri has come to see Nakia in Haiti. Earlier in the movie, Ramonda had tried to tell Shuri that there was a secret involving T’Challa before they ended up getting interrupted by Namor. This was almost certainly Ramonda about to reveal that T’Challa and Nakia ended up having a child, as Nakia reveals to Shuri that Ramonda indeed knew about her son. The real emotional kicker then comes at the end of the reveal though, as Nakia reveals that she and T’Challa’s son, the boy standing right in front of Shuri, is named after his father, as he is named T’Challa.

That is everything you need to know regarding the mid-credits scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For more coverage on the Black Panther sequel, keep an eye on Twinfinite or check out some coverage listed down below.

