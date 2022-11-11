Image Source: Wakanda Forever ~ Marvel Studios

Does the titular Fantastic Four villain Dr. Doom appear in Wakanda Forever? We answer the question.

The long-awaited Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, was released nationwide today, and one of the early rumors dating back to July 2022 was an appearance by a significant Fantastic Four villain leaving every fan wondering does Dr. Doom appear in Black Panther Wakanda Forever?

***The following article contains spoilers for Wakanda Forever, so read on at your own risk**

Is There a Dr. Doom End Credit Scene in Wakanda Forever? Answered

Unfortunately, Dr. Doom does not appear in the movie or the end and mid-credit scenes. This does not mean there are no mid and end-credit scenes; they do not feature the titular Fantastic Four villain. This rumored appearance was never confirmed and did come from the scooper community, something everyone should know to take with a grain of salt.

Back in July of 2022, there was a supposed “concept art” leak showing Dr. Doom; although it is difficult to see how it could have been believed, it is very apparent that it is “Dr. Doom” standing in front of a Michael Myers toy.

Around the same time, scooper Daniel Richtman/DanielRPK leaked some information via their paid-access Discord that Doom would make an appearance in the movie. He did not provide it as a guarantee, but he put it out there regardless, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Producer Nate Moore debunked the Dr. Doom rumor in an interview with Comicbook.com, saying, “Although I get why, and he’s such a great character in the world of Latveria and Ryan (Coogler) is a fan. But once we decided Namor was going to be the antagonist, that was always going to be the focus.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the fan-favorite villain again on the big screen, but we can at least answer whether Dr. Doom appears in Black Panther Wakanda Forever. Check out our other MCU-related content, such as the new dates for five future MCU releases, who is the new leader of Wakanda, and which MCU movie has Harrison Ford signed on for.

