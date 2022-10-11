Marvel Shifts Around Release Dates for 5 Upcoming Movies; Here’s What That Means

It looks like Marvel fans will have to wait a bit longer for Blade and Deadpool to make their MCU debut, as Marvel has pushed back the release dates for several upcoming MCU movies. The news comes just two weeks after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Marvel Studios would be parting ways with director Basamam Tariq due to “continued shifts in our production schedule.”

Blade is now scheduled to arrive on Sept. 6, 2024, while the Merc with the Mouth’s next adventure is coming Nov. 8, 2024, with the latter set to feature Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Shawn Levy, who directed 2021’s Free Guy (in which Ryan Reynolds starred and produced), will work on the upcoming Deadpool sequel.

In addition to Deadpool 3 and Blade’s delays, Fantastic Four (directed by Matt Shakman) will now arrive on Feb. 14, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars is hoping to close out the Multiverse Saga on May 1. 2026, as it searches for a director. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton, is still scheduled to release on May 2. 2025.

The next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will arrive in theaters on Nov. 11. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and The Marvels are still scheduled to arrive in theaters, respectively, in 2023. For more on the MCU, check out our review of Werewolf By Night.