Shang-Chi Director Helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Last weekend’s Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con brought a ton of news and fleshed out the direction the Marvel Cinematic Universe will head in for the next few years. With the announcement of Phase 6 bringing two new Avengers movies, today has brought confirmation that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will be at the helm of the first movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last year’s Marvel hit, #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has come aboard to direct #Avengers: The Kang Dynasty: https://t.co/cWWRt9D5vl pic.twitter.com/YoHITgx46L — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2022

Besides working on last year’s blockbuster hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cretton is working on a live-action adaptation Wonder Woman series as well as a sequel to Shang-Chi. It’ll be interesting to see how he takes his experience with superhero films and applies them to a big team-up like the Avengers.

As the announcement of the new slate of upcoming movies just happened at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, details on what to expect are scarce at the moment. What we do know is Kang, or a variant of the character, played by Jonathan Majors, will make his official big screen appearance in February 2023 as part of the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This follows his semi-introduction in the first season of Disney+’s Loki series.

Being at the helm of an Avengers movie is no easy task; however, Cretton seems up to the task after his work on Shang-Chi. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty targets an Avengers-level launch date of May 2, 2025. For more info on all things Marvel, be sure to check out the related articles section below, which includes plenty of features, news, and quizzes surrounding the MCU.

