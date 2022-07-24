Everything Announced by Marvel Studios at SDCC

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios was at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, providing a ton of new information regarding its upcoming releases, both live-action and animation.

Below is where you can check out everything that was announced by Marvel Studios at SDCC.

The Multiverse Saga

The Multiverse Saga has officially been confirmed as the current saga we are in with Phase 4 and will run until Phase 6. After ending the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, this feels like the natural progression to go in.

Phase 4 is now set to end this year, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then, Phase 5 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and end with Thunderbolts, while finally, Phase 6 will begin with Fantastic 4 and will end with Avengers: Secret Wars, the conclusion to the Multiverse Saga.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Black Panther franchise will continue later this year, where we will see the Wakandans go up against a new group, Atlanteans. Of course, due to the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, someone else will be taking up the mantle of the Black Panther, which is teased in the trailer’s final moments.

Returning characters include Shuri, Nakia, Okoye, Ramonda, Ayo, M’Baku, and Everett Ross, along with new characters, Riri Williams aka Ironheart, Namor, Aneka, and Namora.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on Nov 11 of this year.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

We finally got the official trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, showcasing even more of the story. We get to see more of the training between herself and Hulk, along with her needing to take on Abomination as a client for the new superhero law division. We also get to see more of Wong and Titania, with a tease that we will finally get to see Daredevil in the series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will stream on Disney+ on Aug 17.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Image Source: Culture Crave

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is looking to be an absolutely insane film, where we will see Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Cassie exploring the Quantum Realm and dealing with the new villain, Kang the Conqueror, who was semi-introduced in Loki Season 1. We also got a first look at Cassie Lang as Stinger in the above image, along with also getting confirmation that Bill Murray will be in the film, along with the villain MODOK.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released on Feb 17, 2023.

Secret Invasion

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The Skrull Invasion is happening in Secret Invasion, and we got confirmation from SDCC that both Maria Hill and War Machine will be returning in this thriller series. They will be joining the likes of Nick Fury, Talos, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman, whose roles have been unconfirmed, except that Colman will seemingly be playing an old friend of Fury.

Secret Invasion starts its run on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was shown off with confirmation that this will be the final entry into the Guardians’ story. Most of the cast was showcased, giving a first look at Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, Baby Rocket Raccoon, along with the panel showcasing Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova, who will be playing Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Daredevil: Born Again

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again, likely a sequel series of sorts to Netflix’s Daredevil series, will be following Matt Murdock as the blind vigilante once again. Besides the title, we also got confirmation that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Daredevil and Kingpin respectively. As these two characters are also supposed to appear in Echo, expect that show to lead into this one. There was also the surprise confirmation that the series will be a whopping 18 episodes, making it the longest Marvel Studios project yet.

Daredevil: Born Again will be starting on Disney+ in the Spring of 2024.

Captain America: New World Order

Image Source: Marvel Studios

We have finally gotten the title for Captain America 4, which will be Captain America: New World Order. Interestingly, New World Order was the name of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s premiere. This is even more evidence that the film will be a direct continuation of the series, seeing Sam Wilson finally embracing his role as the new Captain America.

Captain America: New World Order comes to theaters on May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts

Image Source: Marvel Studios

We had previously gotten confirmation that a Thunderbolts project is in the works, but now we officially have it in front of us, thanks to SDCC. This is a film that is clearly being built up to by many previous productions, as we already have scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow that are teeing this Thunderbolts movie up.

Thunderbolts will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars

Image Source: Marvel Studios

In one of the biggest reveals of the day, we got official confirmation that Avengers 5 and 6 will be respectively titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Who will be the directors of these major films remains to be seen though, as Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Russo Brothers will not be returning. The other big news about the two movies is that they both come out in the same year, 2025. With Avengers: Secret Wars being the end of the Multiverse Saga, and given the source material, we can expect these films to have an insane amount of appearances from across the Multiverse.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty comes to theaters on May 2, 2025, while Avengers: Secret Wars will release in theaters on Nov 7, 2025.

I Am Groot

I Am Groot follows everyone’s favorite flora colossus, Groot, in a series of shorts following Baby Groot. The series of shorts features Vin Diesel returning as Groot, with Bradley Cooper returning as Rocket Raccoon for at least one episode. A second season is also currently being developed ahead of the show’s premiere.

I Am Groot releases all five episodes of its first season on Disney+ on August 10, 2022.

What If…? Season 2

Image Source: Marvel Studios

More information was given about What If…? Season 2, including the first episode of the season being shown off, What If… Captain Carter Fought the HYDRA Stomper? an episode that will adapt Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Some other things revealed include Odin vs. Wenwu, a Mad Max episode on Sakaar, an episode focusing on Hela, and an episode adapting the Marvel 1602 comics.

What If…? Season 2 will be premiering in early 2023 on Disney+.

X-Men ’97

Image Source: Culture Crave

X-Men ’97, a sequel series to the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series, will see the X-Men return as they face threats new and old. The lineup consists of Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Jubilee, Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, and Beast, with the team now being led by Magneto; if you watch the original series, you’ll know why Professor X is not here right now. Other heroes in the series include Sunspot, Morph, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Nightcrawler.

Replacing Magneto as the primary antagonist, at least for the beginning of the show, is the returning villain Mister Sinister, who seems to be joined by Sebastian Shaw, Emma Frost, and Callisto, with Trask and the Sentinels returning in the season.

The show is said to be the first Marvel Studios project that is not within the MCU, though, with the Multiverse around in the MCU and the X-Men: The Animated Series music being used in MCU projects, we’ll see if this remains the case. Lastly, it was announced that X-Men ’97 has already been renewed for a second season.

X-Men ’97’s first season is set to premiere on Disney+ in the Fall of 2023.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Image Source: Culture Crave

Spider-Man: Freshman Year was said to be set in the MCU and follow Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the time leading up to Captain America: Civil War; however, this no longer seems the case as the show appears to now be a “what if” scenario where Norman Osborn replaces Tony Stark as Peter’s mentor, though this hasn’t been totally confirmed yet.

The series looks to feature many suits for young Peter Parker to wear. There are also set to be many other characters in the show, with friends and family of Peter Parker, including May Parker, Harry Osborn, Nico Minoru, Amadeus Cho, and more. Charlie Cox will also be involved in the series voicing Daredevil.

The villains of the first season will include Doctor Octopus, Scorpion, Chameleon, Tombstone, Rhino, Speed Demon, Tarantula, and Unicorn. Marvel has also announced that a sequel series, Spider-Man: Sophomore Year, is also currently in the works.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is looking to air on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

Marvel Zombies

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies, a spin-off of What If…?, is looking to explore more of the universe set up in the episode What If… Zombies?! In this series, a ragtag group of heroes comes together to try to stop the Zombie Outbreak, with members including Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Death Dealer, Red Guardian, and Katy Chen.

The group of heroes will be going up against a group of the undead, with some of the featured zombies being Scarlet Witch, Ghost, Hawkeye, Okoye, Abomination, Captain America, and Captain Marvel. Marvel Zombies will also have a half-zombie version of Ikaris, along with two other groups of survivors, one consisting of Black Widows and the other being Skrulls. Last but certainly not least, the series is the first confirmed Marvel Studios project to be rated TV-MA.

Marvel Zombies is currently projected for release sometime in 2024 on Disney+.

Along with all the information above, we also got confirmation on other Marvel Studios projects:

Echo in Summer 2023 on Disney+.

Loki Season 2 in Summer 2023 on Disney+.

The Marvels comes to theaters on July 28, 2023.

Ironheart in Fall 2023 on Disney+.

Blade comes to theaters on Nov 3, 2023.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, renamed from Agatha: House of Harkness, in Winter 2023/2024 on Disney+.

Fantastic 4 comes to theaters on Nov 8, 2024.

The eight other release dates given were Fall 2024, Fall 2024, Winter 2024, Winter 2025, Spring 2025, Spring 2025, Summer 2025, and Summer 2025, but what exactly these projects are remains unconfirmed. It is worth noting that Armor Wars may be one of these dates, as it was nowhere to be seen during SDCC.

That is everything that was announced by Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. For more information on the MCU, past, present, and future, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some even recommended below.

