Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official Teaser Reveals the End of Phase 4

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and making its first appearance since 2019, Marvel debuted the official trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther and follows the story of the supporting cast following the unfortunate loss of Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman. The trailer gives a ton of insight as to what fans can expect with snippets of Namor, a tribute to Black Panther himself, and what seems to be a conflict as Wakanda looks to stabilize itself after the events of Avengers Infinity War.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees Ryan Cooler return as the director with Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, and Martin Freeman return to fill the roles they previously occupied in the first movie.

Having been in the works for quite some time, there were plenty of questions as to how Disney was going to handle the sequel after the loss of Chadwick Boseman. With this film marking the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wakanda Forever will introduce plenty of key characters that will impact the future of the universe. It’s been confirmed that Riri Williams from the upcoming Ironheart show will be debuting in the movie, portrayed by Dominique Thorne.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.

